GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - It may only be October, but the first snow of the season fell on Friday across the state.
Channel 3's meteorologist it has snowed only five other times in October since 1905.
Since Eyewitness News took one of its Early Warning Weather trackers out in Glastonbury, it saw snow sticking to grassy surfaces on the day before Halloween.
In Norfolk, the town lived up to its name being the "Icebox of Connecticut."
A town official there said snowfall started just before 6 a.m. and it stuck.
Similar conditions were reported in central Connecticut.
There was a nice thin blanket of snow on the ground.
While some people may not like the snow, Channel 3 found someone who was really excited for this first snowfall.
"I love it, said Derek Bogner, Bogner Brothers. "Since I was a little kid, I always loved plowing snow, skiing, snow mobiling, everything."
If people haven’t been on the roads yet, they should know slippery conditions were out there. They were urged to take it easy.
The same went for sidewalks and driveways.
