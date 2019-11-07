NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – The first flakes of the season were falling in some parts of the state Thursday night, as rain transitioned into winter white.
The northwestern part of the state was coated with a light blanket of snow.
The snow wasn’t sticking to the roads, but the grassy areas and some cars were coats.
It was nothing major, but a sign that winter is on the way.
“I just look forward to it. I can’t imagine living anywhere else but a state that gets all four seasons,” said Nicholas Mahoney of Winsted.
While most of the state saw rain, elevation was the deciding factor for the few towns that saw snow.
“Up in Norfolk, there’s snow on top of cars, the street signs are covered with snow, it’s coming down,” Mahoney said.
The icebox of Connecticut hit the snow jackpot, even though the forecast only called for a coating to an inch.
“It should be snowing when it should be snowing and it’s November. It’s basically Christmas,” said Ryan Nugent.
There wasn’t much danger in driving since the snow wasn’t sticking to the roadways. The Department of Transportation didn’t even need to pretreat the roads.
“It’s just so cozy. I feel like I can go home, make a fire, and watch movies and do nothing and you don’t have to feel guilty about it because it’s snowing outside. What’s better than that,” Nugent said.
Around 9:30 p.m., the snow stopped in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.