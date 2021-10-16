(WFSB) - Local churches, hospitals, and police departments are all coming together for the state's first ever statewide gun buy back program.
One of those drop off locations is in Hartford at the Public Works Department.
It's one of seven locations across the state and this is all to get those unwanted guns off the streets to hopefully avoid any tragic situations, like homicides or suicides, so you can either turn a gun in or pick up a free gun safe.
It's a community safety initiative by several churches, police departments, hospitals, and gun violence victims across the state, all to get guns from ending up in the wrong hands, such as children, someone facing a mental health crisis, those perpetrators of domestic violence, and criminals.
Once you go to one of these drop off locations, you can turn a gun in anonymously, no ID and no questions asked.
For those turning in pistols and revolvers, you can get a $50 gift card. For those bringing in assault weapons, $200 could be given.
All guns must be delivered unloaded in a clear plastic bag and ammunition must be in a separate bag.
Below are a list of locations where you drop your unwanted firearms off:
- Bridgeport Police Department, 1395 Sylvan Avenue
- Guilford Police Department, 400 Church Street
- Hartford Public Works, 50 Jennings Road
- Newtown Police Department, 191 South Main Street
- Stamford Police Department, 725 Bedford Street
- Waterbury; Trinity Health of New England, 15 West Dover Street (*ID Required*)
- Norwalk Police Department, 1 Monroe Street (*ID Required*)
