(WFSB) – Election Day is behind us, and now some cities are heading for a new direction.
Middletown and New Haven both elected first-time mayors on Tuesday night.
Democrat Justin Elicker is New Haven’s incoming mayor. On his second attempt for running, he won by a crushing 2 to 1 margin, easily ending Mayor Toni Harp’s time in office.
On Wednesday, he says he hardly slept as he outlined his next steps at his campaign headquarters.
“The financial challenges, the ability of the city to increase job opportunities, particularly for residents who’ve been struggling for many years, the Board of Education and the issues around it, and I think this will take time,” Elicker said.
What he says won’t take time is assembling his transition team. Elicker vows it will include members from his and Harp’s campaign.
Elicker says he’s not cleaning house either once in office as most of the director’s positions are halfway in their terms.
Elicker’s grassroots movement wasn’t the only one that captured voters on Tuesday.
In Middletown, Mayor-elect Ben Florsheim’s swear-in date is less than a week away.
“I have a role to play. I’m excited to play that role, and I’m going to be working with some really talented people in this building and our city council and our new elected boards,” Florsheim said.
The 27-year-old political newcomer beat his Republican rival, Seb Giuliano, with his progressive ideas.
Giuliano’s 47 percent of the vote wasn’t enough for him to serve as mayor again.
The first-time winners sent a loud wake-up call to the political establishment.
“That was a strong indication that people are ready to move forward,” Elicker said.
Next up for the newly-elected mayors are honoring their campaign promises.
In New Haven, Elicker wants to stabilize the Board of Education after the recent fallout with the superintendent and transportation issues.
