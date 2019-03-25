HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers will cast the first vote of the legislative session that could legalize recreational marijuana.
The bill up for a vote on Monday morning is one of several pot-related bills under consideration.
It stands out among the rest because it spells out details of a legalized system, including who could buy it and even grow it.
The General Law Committee will cast the votes on Monday.
The bill establishes a new cannabis control commission within the Department of Consumer Protection.
It allows people ages 21 and older to buy marijuana. It also studies whether or not consumers can grow it themselves.
However, some local police departments claim the science and technology are not there yet to detect impairment.
They argue training for officers to recognize impaired drivers is comprehensive and long. They described it as far from a basic academy class.
On the other hand, supporters of legalizing pot said lawmakers should pass the legislation and work out the details afterward.
The committee is set to vote inside the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 10 a.m.
(3) comments
The question everyone should be asking is how do officers recognize impaired drivers now!! Cannabis is not a new thing.
Why are ‘law makers’ voting? Give the vote to the people for once and as they said, ‘figure the details out later...’
It is harder to grow tomatoes than it is to grow cannabis. Let the consumer grow their own, up to 6 plants at a time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.