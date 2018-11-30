HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The first weekend of December will start out dry, but a storm system is expected to bring heavy rain.
On Friday, there were some patchy rain and snow showers spotted across the state. They’ll linger into the evening hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
However, there could be some slick spots overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.
Saturday will be a nice day, but clouds will roll in later in the afternoon.
Rain will develop during the evening hours, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The bulk of the rain will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning, and it could be heavy at times.
It’ll taper off to lingering showers on Sunday afternoon.
DePrest said November will end up being the second wettest on record for the greater Hartford area.
Temperatures will be on the rise this weekend, so we’ll get a break from the chillier weather.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, but temps on Sunday will go into the 50s.
The beginning of next week will be partly sunny with a slight change if an isolated rain shower later in the day Monday.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
