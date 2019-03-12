(WFSB)-- Lent is a time when Christians participate in a season of fasting and prayer.
Lent began on Ash Wednesday, which takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday.
Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence for Catholics.
In addition, Fridays during Lent are obligatory days of abstinence.
Therefore, many churches and other organizations around the state offer fish, or meatless, dinners on Fridays during lent.
Below is a list of fish fry dinners happening at churches around the state:
Brooklyn: Trinity Episcopal Church, annual fish fry, Fridays from March 8 to April 19, 5 to 7pm
Chester: St. Joseph's Church, 5th annual Lenten dinners, Fridays from March 8 to April 12, 4 to 7 p.m.
Canterbury: St. Augustine's Church, Fridays March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Colchester: St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Friday Fish Fry Dinners, Fridays from March 8 to April 12, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
East Hampton: St Patrick Church, Stations of the Cross at 6:15 p.m. Fish Fry Fridays, March 8 to April 12, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Mystic: St. Edmund’s Enders Island, Stations of the Cross and Fish Fry Fridays, March 8 to April 19, 5pm and 6:30
Naugatuck: St. Francis Church, Lenten Meals, Fridays from March 8 to April 12, 5 to 7 p.m.
Newtown: Saint Rose of Lima, Knights of Columbus, March 15th, 22nd, 29th and April 19th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Niantic: St. Agnes Church, Fridays from March 8 to April 12, 5pm to 7pm
Oakdale: Chesterfield Fire Company, Fridays from March 8 to April 19, 4:30 to 7:30pm
Preston: St. James Episcopal Church, Fish & Chips dinners offered on six Fridays in Lent, 3:30pm to 7pm
Shelton: First United Methodist Church of Shelton, Annual Lenten Fish Fry dinners Fridays, March 8 to April 12, 5:30 to 7pm
Stonington: Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, Fridays, March 8 – April 19, 11am to 7:30pm
Voluntown: Voluntown Baptist Church, Clam Fritter & Chowder Dinner, Friday March 22, from 4-6pm
Don't see your church fish dinner listed? Send us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.