(WFSB) -- Lent is a time when Christians participate in a season of fasting and prayer.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, and comes to an end Easter Sunday.
Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence for Catholics.
In addition, Fridays during Lent are also considered obligatory days of abstinence. Many Catholics observe this and refrain from eating meat.
Therefore, many churches and other organizations around the state offer fish, or meatless, dinners on Fridays during lent.
Below is a list of fish fry dinners happening at churches around the state:
Guilford
Knights of Columbus, 390 S Union St, Friday fish dinners, Feb 28 - Apr 3, 5-7pm
Mystic
B.F. Hoxie Engine Co. – Mystic Fire Department, Fridays, Feb. 28 – April 10, 5-8 p.m., 34 Broadway Ave, $10 fish and chips for adults / $5 for children, Take out available –860.536.8221 Ext #0
Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, Fridays, Feb. 21 – April 10, 11am- 7:30pm, 26 Main St., Stonington, CT, click here for menu
St. Edmund’s Enders Island – Stations of the Cross and Fish Fry, Fridays, Feb. 28 – April 10, 5pm and 6:30pm at the Chapel on Enders Island, 99 Yacht Club Road, Mystic, CT. More info here.
Oakdale
Chesterfield Fire Company, 1606 Route 85, Oakdale, fish dinners Feb. 28 - April 3, 5 to 8 p.m., $10 fish dinner, $7 grilled cheese dinner
Preston
St. James Episcopal Church, traditional Lenten Fish and Chips every Friday during Lent, (March 8 - April 12), 3:30pm to 7pm
Uncasville
Saint Bernard School, 1593 Norwich New London Tpke, Friday fish fry dinners from Feb. 28 - March 3, 4-7 p.m.
Don't see your church or organization's fish dinner listed? Send us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
