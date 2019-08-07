BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Two fishermen in Berlin needed rescuing after their canoe tipped over early Wednesday morning.
According to eyewitnesses, the two men were on Silver Lake when they screamed for help around 5:30 a.m.
The witnesses said the canoe took on water beforehand.
The men reportedly panicked because the current made it difficult to swim.
Neighbors in the area heard the cries for help and called firefighters.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department said it responded.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that the men were out of the water and safe.
No other details were released.
