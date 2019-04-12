HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anglers are getting their gear ready for opening day of trout fishing season in Connecticut.
On Friday, environmental crews stocked Keney Park Pond in Hartford with more than 600 trout.
Students from Prince Technical High School were also on hand to help out.
Statewide more than 510,000 rainbow, brown, and brook trout will be stocked through the spring season.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said this an important job that ultimately helps local communities.
Crews will be stocking lakes and ponds with catfish next month.
Opening day begins Saturday at 6 a.m.
In Connecticut, you don't need a fishing license if you're under the age of 16.
For more information on how to obtain a license, click here.
