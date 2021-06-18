ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- More and more people are going back to working out at the gym.
In fact, many fitness centers saw record numbers of guests this week.
The Edge Fitness Club has a total of 34 locations, with 15 in Connecticut.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask while working out.
“That was a real major turning point for us. So we’re about a month in today and what we’re seeing is the gyms are busier than ever, we’re seeing new members, we’re seeing old faces come back, which is really great,” said Ron Magliocco, vice president of marketing at the Edge Fitness Club.
At the height of the pandemic when gyms were closed, Edge Fitness Club member Ronald Loricco was working out at home.
He’s happy to be back at the gym working out, maskless.
“It’s like a new beginning. It’s a breath of fresh air,” he said, adding that it was difficult doing cardio with a mask on. “Either running, climbing, very difficult almost with suffocating with the mask but now it’s somewhat liberating.”
That’s one of the many reasons why the edge is seeing more people back at the gym.
Monday and Tuesday of this week marked the highest number of the Edge Fitness Club member check-ins so far this year.
“When we were closed, we actually took that time to get better at a lot of things that we wanted to get stronger at. So, we didn’t look at it as a complete downtime. We went to work in making our process better,” Magliocco said.
That work has paid off.
Regulars who are vaccinated say it’s great to be back at the gym without a mask.
“It’s definitely a nice feeling seeing everyone getting back to normal and being able to see people smile again,” said Jordan Misinonile, an Edge Fitness Club member.
