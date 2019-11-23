HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden fitness coach donated a portion of her liver to a student who was ill from liver disease.
Channel 3 spoke with Tuff Girl Fitness owner and head coach, Karin Christley who described her gym as a community of women empowering one another.
“You’re getting stronger, you’re seeing other women getting stronger and you’re being supportive the whole time,” said Karen. “You can achieve what it is that you want to achieve.”
Participant, and recipient, Woodbridge resident, Amanda Pugliese told Channel 3 Tuff Girl Fitness is a home away from home for her.
“Every time you come in, it’s like, you forget what’s going on outside, and you’re here, and there’s people that are lifting you up, giving you positive affirmations,” said Amanda.
Karen teaches interval training classes at Tuff Girl Fitness, which is how she said she met Amanda.
“What always struck me about her was just you can see her heart and her smile,” said Karen.
In 2012, Amanda was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, or chronic liver disease, and 2017, her symptoms worsened significantly.
“I was weak. I was run down. I was not in a good place,” said Amanda.
Her doctors told her getting a transplant would be her best option. When she posted about her concern on Facebook, Karen asked her about being a donor.
“I could do something about this, so I did, and I just wanted to give her a better hand,” explained Karen. “She deserves it.”
In February, Karen donated 62 percent of her liver to Amanda in a successful operation.
“62%. Yup, and it grows back, a lot of people don’t know that your liver grows back,” laughed Karen.
Although Karen recovered quicker, Amanda had some complications. After about 8 months of recovery, Amanda was able to make it back to classes at Tuff Girl.
“To have her here the other day, at the gym and training and looking so strong, it just makes me so happy,” said Karen.
Amanda described the transplant as a second chance at life.
“She’s an incredible person. She has an incredible heart. I’ll forever, myself, my family my friends, will always be thankful to her,” said Amanda.
