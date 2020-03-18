WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With gyms being closed, many people are staying home.
This has created a push for people to find other ways to workout.
At the Mandell JCC in West Hartford, they are using technology to keep members connected, and fit.
Farrah Mead, fitness director at the Mandell JCC, and other instructors have been leading virtual workout classes for members on Facebook Live.
“It makes me excited and happy to at least virtually see their posts, see they're connecting, see they’re doing their workouts,” Mead said.
The videos and schedules for upcoming classes are on the Mandell JCC Fitness Friends Facebook group page, here.
"Every day, we're getting requests to join the group from our members,” Mead said.
She added that they’ll continue to share these workouts online until they can return to the JCC.
“We’re all in this together. That’s the main thing here,” she said.
