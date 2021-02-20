TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper has been hospitalized and five people have been arrested after a crash on the Tolland town green.
For a few minutes, chaos reigned in this quiet town.
First, a crash.
The car stopped after crashing into a tree or another car.
Then, police say several people fled and the chase was on.
"Took off through the woods behind my house and ended up two doors down at the neighbors," eyewitness Jim Hutton tells us.
A quiet Saturday shattered for homeowners near the Tolland green.
Eyewitnesses say they were told to stay in their homes as more than a dozen state police troopers were tracking suspects through the woods after a car crashed on the green, feet away from St. Matthew’s Church.
"Ten to fifteen police cruisers were in the driveway. Heard a lot of commotion and it sounds like they caught them," explained Hutton.
State police aren’t releasing details on the moments leading up to the crash, but do confirm five people were arrested.
One person was taken to the hospital.
At some point during the investigation, one of the suspects involved intentionally struck a state trooper with their vehicle.
While the extent of that trooper's injuries remains unknown at this time, authorities say that they were conscious and alert when being taken to an area hospital.
"Doesn’t happen around here, ever, so it was pretty interesting," added Hutton.
Police got this under control quickly.
It seems like all suspects were found within minutes.
While access to the green is still closed, traffic is flowing smoothly through Tolland Stage Road.
Police are expected to give us an update later tonight.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(1) comment
Juveniles driving around with a stolen car looking to get a couple more cars. Little thugs will be out before the officers shifts are over. At this time there is no accountability. We all have to stand with State Rep. William Petit 22nd district as he is proposing a bill to get these criminals held responsible for the crimes they commit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.