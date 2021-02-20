TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A terrifying day in Tolland as a hunt for armed suspects take police through the backyards of several homeowners.
State Police said they responded to Kozley Road in Tolland after receiving several reports that that multiple people were attempting to steal vehicles.
As troopers were responding, a caller reported that he had interrupted an attempted burglary in his garage.
One of the suspects had pulled a gun on him when he approached them.
Police were able to confirm that, based on the information they were given, the suspects were driving in a stolen black Acura RDX.
The vehicle, reported stolen out of Newington, was spotted in the afternoon hours traveling down Old Stafford Road in Tolland.
When the suspects observed that police were following them, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle came to a full stop after intentionally striking a State Police cruiser head-on, injuring a trooper, by the town green and proceed to crash into a snow bank.
"This trooper comes to the door and says something was going on so lock your doors," Tolland resident Allen Lawrence, Senior tells us.
That’s how the peace was broken up for the row of homes on Torry Road in Tolland this afternoon.
Police say five suspects scattered and went through the woods and through the backyards of homes.
One home belongs to Allen lawrence Senior, who wanted to speak with us off camera.
"My son was here and just pulls in and he noticed the thing ajar," Lawrence says.
Lawrence’s son, Allen Junior, just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
He was visiting his parents and noticed the door to his father's shed was opened.
That’s when his father says he saw three of the suspects hiding.
"He opened it and there were three guys laying down or something and he jammed it shut," explained Lawrence.
Lawrence says his son closed it and locked it, but before they could even call police...
"The dogs went right to it," said Lawrence.
Lawrence says three of the five were arrested right here in his yard, police finding the other two suspects a short time later not far from Jim Hutton’s home.
K9 Drago had tracked down the driver of the Acura, who was identified as 19-year-old Malik Price of Hartford.
State Police say he was seen throwing a handgun to the ground as he was being chased by authorities.
Price is facing more than a dozen charges, including assault on a public safety officer.
K9 Drago was also able to locate another suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, in a wooded area not too far from the crash site.
"They all were concentrated down here, next door, two door down, chasing somebody," stated Hutton.
Knowing his son helped in tracking them down makes Allen Lawrence, Senior a proud dad.
"My son’s a tough kid. He knows what he’s doing," added Lawrence.
The injured trooper was released from the hospital and should be okay.
All five suspects will be arraigned on Monday.
