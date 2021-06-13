GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Five people have been arrested in connection to three car crashes that happened Sunday, one of which involved a stolen Ride Share vehicle.
According to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis, five people riding in a stolen vehicle were involved in a crash on Main Street around 4 p.m.
The vehicle kept going and crashed along Route 17, shortly after the first crash occurred, which caused the stolen vehicle to become disabled.
Lt. Davis said the occupants hopped out and fled the scene on foot, later calling for a Ride Share to pick them up.
When the Ride Share vehicle arrived, the suspects managed to steal the vehicle from the driver and took off, eventually crashing that vehicle.
Police eventually caught up to the occupants after a foot chase and took all five into custody.
Lt. Davis says police are looking into whether the two juvenile and three young adult suspects were involved in the garage and attempted vehicle burglaries that were reported in South Glastonbury Sunday afternoon.
Police have not released the names of the three adult suspects at this time.
