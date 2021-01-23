WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested five people in connection to a deadly shooting in Waterbury.
According to police, a 17-year-old male went to go visit a female acquaintance that lived on Esther Avenue around 12:30 Friday morning.
When he arrived, he found that several juvenile males were waiting to rob him.
A fight broke out between the victim and the alleged robbers, leading to an exchange of gunfire between at least two of the parties.
One of the shots fired by the intended victim struck one of the alleged attackers, later identified as Taevan Moshier of Waterbury, in the torso area.
The intended victim proceeded to get into a Hyundai Sonata and drive away, prompting the alleged attackers to hop into a dark SUV and go after him.
Both vehicles eventually crashed in the area of 227 Adler Avenue.
The intended robbery victim proceeded to get out of the vehicle and rushed inside a friend's house.
The SUV was able to pull off and drove to Waterbury Hospital, where they dropped off Moshier.
Moshier later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Police eventually arrested three 17-year-old males, as well as a 16-year-old male and female, in connection to the deadly shooting.
Waterbury Public Schools said Moshier was a Kennedy High School student.
The school district released a statement saying "The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. Last night, a Kennedy High School student was tragically killed. We extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family. A crisis team is in place to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community, like the wonderful city we live in, will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this difficult time."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(1) comment
That’s what happens when you play with guns. No juvenile gang issues here in Ct. Sure they had stolen cars too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.