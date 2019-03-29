(WFSB) – Five Connecticut women were affected by WOW Air suspended flights while they were visiting Iceland.
Annie Santaniello posted on Facebook on Thursday that the group arrived in Iceland on Tuesday.
They heard on the news that WOW Air ceased operations, which stranded passengers across two continents.
As of Thursday, they had not heard anything from the airline.
“We found out this morning from the news that WOW Airlines has completely closed down and they canceled all of our flights, and we didn’t hear anything from them. Still haven’t gotten an email from them,” one of the women said in the Facebook video.
The women confirmed they were able to get a flight out of Iceland on Saturday through Iceland Air.
“We’re happy to say that we’re not going to be stranded in Iceland,” the woman continued.
The women said when they left out of Boston on Tuesday, there were signs they didn’t notice in the beginning that things were “a little shaky at WOW.”
In a statement on its website, the airline, which had earlier suspended all of its flights, told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check flights with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations.
