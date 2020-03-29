BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Five people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a residence early Sunday morning.
Scott Appleby, Director of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, tells us that crews responded to the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
The home was evacuated and no injuries have been reported as of yet.
The Red Cross is assisting the five residents that were displaced.
