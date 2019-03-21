HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Five strangers in Hartford were reunited for the second time on Thursday morning.
The Hartford Fire Department honored the people who helped rescue dozens of families from a devastating apartment fire that broke out on Wethersfield Avenue two weeks ago.
The fire broke out earlier this month, and ultimately sent 10 people, including three children, to the hospital, and displaced more than 80 people.
Mothers dropped their children out of windows into the arms of a Good Samaritan.
Three other strangers carried a ladder from unit to unit to help families escape.
On the phone, a Hartford police dispatcher calmly talked tenants through the chaos.
On Thursday, they were called heroes, and each were recognized for their bravery.
“It was a little scary because these people were trapped. They had no way of escaping, only through the window, on the second/third floor. That’s scary,” said dispatcher Ciara Nazario.
“They truly saved lives on March 7, the morning of March 7. They truly saved lives. We got there in a matter of 4-5 minutes, and even in that short period of time, they assisted in getting roughly 6 or 7 people out of that building, including small children,” said Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman.
Since the fire, nobody has been allowed back in the building, as the condition of it is still unlivable.
A woman is facing arson charges following the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.