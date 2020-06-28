WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Five people were rushed to the hospital yesterday evening following a crash in Washington.
State Police say that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited S with four people on board was traveling down the New Milford Turnpike (Rt. 202) around 7:00 p.m. when it was rear ended by a 2013 Chevy Malibu, causing it to go off the roadway and roll over with the the rear of the vehicle striking a tree.
The crash had also forced the Malibu, which was only occupied by the driver, to go off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree before coming to a full stop in the wood line.
All five parties were transported to Danbury Hospital.
The two passengers in the backseat of the Wrangler sustained serious injuries, according to State Police.
Rt. 202 near Rt. 47 was partially blocked off for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Trooper Donohoe of Troop L at 860-626-7900.
