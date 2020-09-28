HAMDEN, CT (WFSB0 – Five juveniles have been arrested in connection to a recent carjacking in Hamden.
Police said on September 24, officers observed a car traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue that matched the description of a car that was stolen during an earlier armed carjacking in New Haven.
After a brief pursuit, officers said six occupants inside the car fled on foot in the area of Earl Avenue.
Hamden Police said Officer Ronald Glifort, who was off-duty and in his pajamas, helped in the foot pursuit, which led to five out of the six suspects being apprehended.
All six suspects are juveniles and their names and ages have not been released.
It was determined that the car was the one stolen during the carjacking in New Haven. The five juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and interfering with an officer.
Police are still searching for the sixth suspect.
