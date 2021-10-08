STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Five members of the UConn football team have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university said three members of the UConn football coaching staff, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, and two student-athletes, tested positive for COVID.
All five members of the program are fully vaccinated and are isolating and doing well.
The school said two unvaccinated team members were identified as close contacts and immediately quarantined.
All others who were identified as close contacts are fully vaccinated and tested negative multiple times.
The others who tested positive are offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer.
Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will assume the head coaching responsibilities during Spanos' absence. He is in his fifth year on the UConn football coaching staff and previously led Delaware for the last five games of the 2016 season as the Blue Hens' interim head football coach.
