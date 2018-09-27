A total of 15 human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in the state this season.
On Thursday, the state’s Dept. of Public Health announced five more Connecticut residents who have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Officials said three of those five new cases involved residents of Danbury, Norwalk, and Stamford.
A fourth patient is a Thompson and the fifth is from Westbrook.
Their ages range from 49 to 70-plus, and three of them required hospitalization.
Health officials said all five patients became ill in early to mid-September.
“It is very unusual for us to have this many people seriously ill with WNV infection in September” said
DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “More warm weather is forecast for this weekend and many Connecticut residents will be outdoors enjoying the state’s country fairs, family gatherings, and other events, especially in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. Please take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. WNV infection is preventable.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.