WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Five people have died in the vintage WWII plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.
The Associated Press confirmed the deaths Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 10 a.m.
State police said that the pilot was attempting to make a landing on one of the runways when the B-17 aircraft crashed. The pilot had reported a problem shortly after takeoff and tried to swing the plane around.
At least six patients were brought to Hartford Hospital, officials said.
The Life Star emergency helicopter confirmed that it transported one of them. Another patient was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.
Troopers reported that some of the victims were injured beyond recognition.
Windsor Locks first selectman Chris Kervick confirmed that 13 people in all were aboard the plane. Three were crew members and 10 were passengers.
Kervick said it crashed into a building near the de-icing area of the airport.
State police said one person was inside that building at the time of the crash.
On Wednesday afternoon, Simsbury officials confirmed two volunteer firefighters were aboard the B-17. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The airport was shut down on Wednesday morning, but reopened as of about 2 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop on all flights to the airport.
For a list of delays and cancellations of flights in and out of Bradley, click here.
Live coverage can be viewed here.
The town of Windsor also said a health advisory was issued for a potential discharged of firefighting foam into the Farmington River, originating from the plane crash at Bradley.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection did respond to the crash.
The aircraft is a civilian-registered aircraft and was not flown by the military, according to the FAA.
"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft [Wednesday] morning at Bradley Airport," Bradley Airport posted to Twitter. "We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."
We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.— Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019
The Collings Foundation, which owns the plane, released a statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," the foundation said. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."
Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick, black smoke. See their photos here.
Troopers said any immediate family members only looking for information on the crash can call the Connecticut State Police Message Center at 860-685-8190.
Five vintage WWII planes were on display at the airport to honor veterans as part of a Wings of Freedom Tour. It's unclear if any of those planes were involved.
In a statement on Wednesday, the New England Air Museum said "On behalf of the entire New England Air Museum family, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by today's crash of a vintage B-17 aircraft at Bradley International Airport. Although we are not connected to the Collings Foundation or these flights, the New England Air Museum and the Collings Foundation have a decades-long relationship and we are deeply saddened by today's tragedy."
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(1) comment
Please tell the on-air personnel covering this story that a B17 is not a fighter jet, it is a piston engine powered bomber. He made the same mistake yesterday. Gross mistakes like this negatively impact the station's credibility
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.