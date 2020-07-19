NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Five people were rescued from a sinking boat in the Long Island Sound off New London Sunday night, Coast Guard officials confirmed.
Officials say the people were rescued around 9 p.m. by the Long Island Ferry Cape Henlopen.
No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound said.
An eyewitness said the boat was a cigarette, or go-fast boat.
Mayor Michael Passero said the rescue was difficult with the wind about 15 to 20 knots and it ended safely.
