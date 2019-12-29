MONSEY, NY (WFSB) - Five people have been stabbed in an attack at a Rabbi's home Saturday night in Rockland County, New York.
The attack happened in Monsey, New York, which is known for its large Jewish population.
Authorities say a man covering his face with a scarf entered the home during a Chanukah celebration around 10 p.m. and started attacking victims.
There were about 100 people inside the home at the time, said police. People inside the home threw a table at the man. The suspect then ran off and escaped in a vehicle that was nearby.
Police say the suspect was later arrested in Harlem by the NYPD.
At least four of the stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, some with severe injuries.
People inside the home at the time of the attack described the dramatic details.
"And the injured guy, he was bleeding there, bleeding in his hand all over. I ran into the other room cause I tried to save my life," said Aron Kohn, an eyewitness.
The attack is the latest amid a rush of anti-Semitic attacks. There were eight attacks last week in New York City.
In West Hartford, police are stepping up patrols and paying extra attention to area synagogues.
