CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Five state police cruisers were involved in a crash on I-91 Thursday morning.
The crash happened on I-91 north in Cromwell, near exits 21 and 22.
CT State Police said five cruisers were involved in the crash, causing minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.
Eyewitness dashcam video shared with Channel 3 shows several police cruisers along the side of I-91 following the crash.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
