MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Five teenagers were arrested for fighting and creating a disturbance at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Saturday evening.
Manchester Police Lt. Shea said police were called to large crowds fighting and creating a disturbance inside the mall across from the food court at about 5:30 p.m.
When police tried to arrest one of the teens who they said was involved in the fight, the 17-year-old boy punched an officer in the head, and ran. Lt. Shea said police located him later near Market Grille restaurant. Lt. Shea said he was charged with breach of peace, interfering with police, and assault on an officer.
Police arrested a 13-year-old girl who interfered with the male's arrest, Lt. Shea said she was pepper sprayed and later arrested, charged with breach of peace and interfering with police.
The girl and an officer who were exposed to the pepper spray were treated at Manchester Memorial Hospital for exposure.
Police said two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male were also arrested.
Lt. Shea said mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns and advised shoppers to avoid the area if possible as police work to quell the crowds.
