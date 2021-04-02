STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, the University of Connecticut said five dorms have been placed on quarantine due to an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported.
In a letter to the university community, 35 on-campus positive cases were reported over the course of two days.
University officials said in the letter that the spike may be related to "large off-campus gatherings" that were reported this past weekend.
“These gatherings increase the risk of exposure and spread, which is much more likely to occur when we don’t follow universal precautions such as wearing masks and keeping physical distance,” the letter said.
The dorms now under quarantine restrictions are: Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers, and Russell.
Additionally, the university said guests will no longer be allowed in all remaining buildings in: North (Fairfield, New London, New Haven, Tolland, Hartford, Baldwin, Hurley, Litchfield, and McConaughy), Northwest (Batterson, Goodyear, Hanks, and Terry), and Alumni (Belden, Brock, and Watson).
The university said students who are remaining on campus for the remainder of the spring term are reminded that they need to stay on campus for the duration of the term, including spring break.
