WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Four Waterbury teens were charged in connection with a fight that happened Wednesday.
Police say a fight broke out around 1:50 p.m. as students at Crosby High School were being dismissed.
A total of four students were involved in the altercation.
A staff member suffered minor injuries while attempting to break the fight up.
Three students were initially arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace. A fourth student involved in the fight was arrested on Thursday.
Due to their age, police are not releasing their names.
One of the students involved in the fight was injured and treated by the school nurse.
In response, Waterbury Public Schools issued a statement, saying:
“During today’s dismissal at Crosby High School a physical altercation occurred involving four students. Two staff members were unfortunately injured in attempts to appease the situation. Safety is our top priority amongst our students and staff and we do not condone violent behavior. We have taken the appropriate measures consistent with the student code of conduct.”
The fight was not related to an incident that happened earlier in the day at the high school.
Police said in that case, a 17-year-old student had set a garbage can inside the girl's bathroom on fire, which prompted officials to evacuate the high school.
The student was arrested and charged with reckless burning and criminal mischief.
