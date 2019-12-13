HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags were directed to half-staff in Connecticut to recognize seven years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday that the U.S. and state flags would be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Twenty-six students and staff members were killed in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

Remembering Sandy Hook

“We will never forget the 20 innocent, gentle children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning seven years ago," Lamont said. "The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said the state was changed forever.

“Seven years ago, Connecticut was forever changed when 26 innocent people—six courageous educators and twenty loving children—were taken from their families and friends far too soon," she said. "We will never forget the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting and today we send the love and prayers of the state to the Newtown community as it continues to heal from this painful wound.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags including state, municipal, corporate or otherwise, should also be lowered during the duration.

