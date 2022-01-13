HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut were lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the late Sen. Harry Reid.
Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda while Vice President Kamala Harris, senators and others joined for a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.
Reid, a Democrat who represented Nevada, died last month at the age of 82.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden that directed flags to be lowered nationwide on the day of Reid's interment, he directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff.
The direction runs from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.
Reid had a 34-year career in Washington.
He retired in 2016.
In May 2018, he revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had been undergoing treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.