HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut were lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the late Sen. Harry Reid.

+2 ‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda while Vice President Kamala Harris, senators and others joined for a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.

Reid, a Democrat who represented Nevada, died last month at the age of 82.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden that directed flags to be lowered nationwide on the day of Reid's interment, he directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff.

The direction runs from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

Reid had a 34-year career in Washington.

He retired in 2016.

In May 2018, he revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had been undergoing treatment.