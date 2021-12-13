HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Tuesday marks nine years since 20 students and six staff members were killed inside the school.
“The tragedy that occurred that day nine years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect," Lamont said. "We will never forget the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning.”
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said the lives were taken that day far too soon.
"I wish the families and friends of those who lost loved ones that day comfort and peace," Bysiewicz said. "It is up to us to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love. May the Newtown community be surrounded by love and support today and every day, as the hearts of our Connecticut communities are with them.”
Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.
