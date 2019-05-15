HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags were lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued the order on Tuesday.
He said Peace Officers Memorial Day recognizes local, state and federal law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty.
It's recognized annually during National Police Week.
“Every day, whether they are on duty or off, law enforcement officers are prepared at a moment’s notice to respond to an emergency and run into harm’s way in the name of public safety – oftentimes putting their own lives in danger to protect the lives of complete strangers,” Lamont said. “There’s not a single person in our state whose life has not been impacted in some way by a police officer, whether they know it or not. We especially must continue to show our respect to the family members of law enforcement, who make many sacrifices over the course of their loved one’s call to service. We salute every officer who has given his or her life in the line of duty – their memories will never be forgotten, and we thank them for their dedication to their communities.”
No flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, so all other flags including state, municipal, corporate or otherwise should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
Flags will be at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.