HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Though already at half-staff for the death of a former president, lowered flags will additionally mark National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Gov. Dannel Malloy said flags should remain lowered for both the Pearl Harbor remembrance and to honor former President George H. W. Bush.
They'll remain lowered for Bush for 30 days, which started on Nov. 30.
"On this day we pause to recognize the members of the military and civilians - totaling over 2,400 - who lost their lives in the tragic attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, as well as the many men and women who courageously responded to the call of duty and served our country during World War II," Malloy said in a statement. "The battle was one of the darkest days in American history, and we must do everything we can to honor those whose lives were cut all too short. This day of remembrance is also a time for us to reflect on the thousands of American service men and women who are stationed around the world on behalf of our nation. Let's recommit ourselves to honoring the sacrifices they make on behalf of the democracy and freedom that they fight to protect, and pray for their safe return home."
In addition to the flags, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights through Friday night.
Friday marked 77 years since the devastating attack.
"The attack on Pearl Harbor was a dark moment in our country's history, but as we so often do after tragedy, Americans came together to fight for democracy, justice, and humanity and ultimately win World War II," said Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman. "While we take time today to reflect on the sacrifices of the greatest generation, we must also remember the strength of our nation and our ability to overcome the most daunting challenges. God bless America."
