HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor directed flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff on Sunday for a national firefighters memorial service.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the direction runs from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 3.

He said it's in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, which honors the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

It's a recognition that happens every year during Fire Prevention Week.

“Firefighters are a core component of our communities, providing an invaluable service to protect the lives of complete strangers while oftentimes putting their own lives in danger,” Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, this year alone we lost two firefighters in the line of duty – Ricardo Torres Jr. of the New Haven Fire Department and Colin McFadden of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department – both of whom gave their lives while responding to residential fires. They are heroes, and their bravery and courage will always be honored. I am thankful to the firefighters who protect our neighborhoods and our people, and I urge every resident of Connecticut to take time on this day of remembrance to reflect upon the bravery of the firefighters who have given their lives in service.”

Torres died back in May while battling a fire in New Haven. His ceremony drew the support of firefighters from across the country.

McFadden died in August. His department said he suddenly became ill while battling a large fire in New Hartford. He was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery, but passed away from a form of leukemia. His death was declared a line of duty death.

During the half-staff period, no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag. All other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.