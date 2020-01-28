HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire in Hartford.
Flames erupted at a building behind the Central Auto & Transport business on Maxim Road on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters said a worker was moving out a truck when it caught fire. The oil from the truck made a trail for the flames to follow. The worker made it out safely.
"When we arrived on scene the fire was minimal, but because of the waste oil it spread very rapidly and it started engulfing the entire structure," said District Chief Alvaro Cucuta, Hartford Fire Department.
They said the first alarm was reported just after 5:30 a.m. A second alarm was transmitted just after 5:45 a.m.
It was contained mostly to the garage, firefighters said. However, a number of vehicles are probably a total loss.
Roughly 60 to 70 firefighters responded.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 9 a.m.
Firefighters said they let the deep-seeded fire burn through a brand new shipment of tires and a tin roof to create a hole for water to target the flames.
"The streams going down on top of the tin roof, it’s making it extremely difficult to effectively control the fire," said Assist. Chief of Operations Rodney Barco, Hartford Fire Department.
"They also have settling tanks and propane tanks in there," Cucuta said. "That could have created a major hazard. However, quick thinking with our firefighters and being proactive, they kept those tanks cool to minimize, as far as the exposure of the fire."
An employee with Hartford Jet Center said Hartford-Brainard Airport will be closed until 12 p.m. The employee said smoke is hindering aircrafts from leaving Brainard. The jet center houses operations for fueling, concierge and hangar storage.
The Metropolitan District Commission also reported that its office on nearby Murphy Road is temporarily closed for walk-ins due to the fire. However, its call center remains available.
MDC's Customer Service Office at 60 Murphy Road in Hartford is temporarily closed for walk-ins due to a fire at a nearby property. The MDC Call Center is still available for our customers. pic.twitter.com/0YXOHA8zkU— The MDC (@MDCWater) January 28, 2020
Firefighters could be seen running and scrambling all over the scene, along with thick black smoke and the occasional plume of fire from the top of the building.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on a cause.
