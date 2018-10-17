VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Vernon on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the fire was reported on Allison Road just after 6 a.m.
It started in a separate apartment on the side of the home and spread.
They said flames were seen through the roof of the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
There was significant damage inside, but no one was hurt.
The fire marshal is investigating a cause.
