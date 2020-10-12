EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A popular fish market shut down following a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Flanders Fish Market on Chesterfield Road told customers on Monday that it was made aware of a positive coronavirus case within its team.
"The last time this person worked at FFM was Oct. 3," the business said. "While they may not have been positive at that time, we are closing out of an abundance of caution in order to allow time for proper testing for our staff and deep sanitation treatment."
The business said it plans to reopen on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. when it can confirm that all of its staff has tested negative.
"As it has always been for nearly 37 years and especially the last 7 months, the health and safety of our staff and our community is our #1 priority," it wrote on Facebook. "We will miss you but look forward to seeing you all very soon."
