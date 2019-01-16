EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme is doing its part to help those affected by the government shutdown.
The restaurant is offering free fish and chips or chicken and chips with a soft drink for any active duty Coast Guard personnel until the shutdown ends.
Flanders is also giving one free kid’s meal to any children of personnel.
“We cannot stop thinking about the families affected,” Flanders said in a Facebook post. “Right here in our backyard, the U.S. Coast Guard USCG Station New London, CT is in that category even though they are a part of our armed forces.”
Flanders is also hosting a food drive for the affected families in their lobby. Non-perishable food items and gift cards are welcome.
