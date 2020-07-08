HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the threat.
A flash flood warning was issued for Litchfield County until 4:45 p.m.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said before they arrive, Wednesday would feature temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with high humidity.
"The humidity is oppressive with dew points in the lower 70s," Haney said.
The storms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours.
"A few storms could be strong to severe," Haney said. "The most likely location for strong storms will be northern and western Connecticut."
The Storm Prediction Center placed the area in its "marginal" risk category.
"The main threat will be gusty to damaging winds and hail," Haney said. "There will also be torrential downpours near any stronger storms."
Things should settle down by Wednesday night.
A warm and muggy evening will be on tap with overnight temperatures just over 70 degrees.
Thursday looks to be another hot and humid day with temps reaching or exceeding 90 degrees.
"Dew points will probably range from 70-75," Haney said. "That means the heat index (what you feel) will rise well into the 90s."
There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but it's low.
The state has a better shot at storms on Friday afternoon.
"Highs should be in the low and middle 80s with the anticipation of at least a little sunshine before the rain arrives," Haney said. "We are also forecasting rain and thunder for Friday night and Saturday."
The rain may taper off to scattered showers by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days.
