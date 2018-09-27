HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A day-long dry spell is forecast to come to an end with another possible round of heavy rain.
A flash flood watch was issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and northern New London counties through Friday.
A flood watch was issued for Litchfield County for the same time frame.
"A few showers could arrive before midnight, but the bulk of the rain will overspread the state after midnight," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
DePrest said the rain amounts normally wouldn't cause any trouble, but because of the recent heavy rains, streams and rivers are running very high.
The threat of potential flooding prompted the City of Bridgeport to issue a statement that said it is monitoring the situation.
"We urge all residents in low-lying and poor drainage areas to keep a close eye on the weather updates and if possible to move their vehicles to a higher location just to be safe," said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for Bridgeport. "Rainfall amounts are not expected to be in the range of Tuesday’s event however; with the ground and water tables higher there still is a chance for flooding so please stay safe and prepared."
Rainfall rates of a half inch to 1 inch are possible.
Overnight low temperatures should bottom out in the 50s.
Highs for Friday are expected to peak near 70 degrees.
Then, a nice autumn weekend is on tap.
"High pressure will move into New England this weekend and that is good news if you have outdoor plans," DePrest said.
Saturday appears to be partly sunny with highs between 70 and 75 degrees.
"The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many outlying areas," said DePrest.
Sunday looks to be sunny and calm with highs ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
