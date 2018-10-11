HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Michael won't have a direct impact on Connecticut, but it will have a hand in the wet weather the state sees on Thursday.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state through Thursday night.
"A cold front approaching from the west, tapping into moisture associated with Michael, while the storm center passes offshore, will lead to a wet Thursday across Connecticut," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Track the wet weather with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Showers started to ramp up in the early afternoon, but more rain, which will be heavier, is expected throughout the evening.
Rumbles of thunder will also be possible.
"There could be a lull late evening into the early overnight hours before another round of rain moves in before daybreak," Dixon said. "[It's] all dependent upon how close Michael’s center comes to southern New England."
For most of the state, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.
"Taking into account [the] additional round, totals by Friday morning in southeastern Connecticut, southeast of I-84, could top out between 3 and 5 inches," Dixon said.
Conditions should improve beyond Friday morning.
Dixon called for partly sunny skies with cooler and drier air.
"[Friday], there could be some lingering rain in southeastern Connecticut early," he said. "Otherwise, we’ll dry out with a northwesterly breeze. We’ll trend cooler and less humid, with an increasing amount of sunshine."
Saturday will start with the possibility of a passing shower and temperatures in the 40s.
The showers won’t last long. High pressure will move into the region Saturday afternoon and the sky will be partly sunny. However, the air will remain cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
The day will also feature a brisk breeze.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.