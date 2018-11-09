HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain with some potential thunder arrives later in the day on Friday.
A flash flood watch goes into effect for southern Connecticut from 6 p.m. until late Friday night.
A flood watch has also been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 5 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday. For Litchfield County, the watch is from 6 p.m. Friday until later in the evening.
The forecast prompted Eyewitness News to declare an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Here in Connecticut, rain will become steadier and heavier as we go into this evening. There is a chance for lightning and thunder, especially in eastern portions of the state later this evening," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Rain could be heavy at times, but it should end after midnight, between 1 and 4 a.m.
Much of the state may receive a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. More may fall in some areas.
The burst of heavy rain could lead to flooding on streams, creeks and rivers, and storm drains.
Drivers should take precaution Friday night as there will be a lot of water on the road.
Temperatures overnight will be between 37 and 45 degrees.
The weekend will then feature a break from wet/stormy weather.
In the storm's wake, the state will have to deal with some gusty wind on Saturday. Gusts of 40 mph or higher are possible.
Temps during the day will be in the 40s and 50s, but fall over the course of the afternoon.
They'll dip into the 20s overnight.
Sunday will be breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, but precipitation begins Monday night, perhaps as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
"There may be some minor accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, chilly night with lows in the 30s," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.