HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain with some potential thunder arrives later in the day on Friday.
A flash flood watch goes into effect for southern Connecticut from 6 p.m. until late Friday night.
A flood watch has also been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 5 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday. For Litchfield County, the watch is from 6 p.m. Friday until later in the evening.
The forecast prompted Eyewitness News to declare an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"While we’ve started the day dry with some sunshine, rain becomes a big story later today," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "It starts just in time for the evening commute, west to east across Connecticut."
High temperatures for Friday will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s.
"The rain will be heavy with even some rumbles of thunder through the early overnight hours," Dixon said.
Much of the state may receive a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. More may fall in some areas.
"Flood Watches remain up for the entire state through [Saturday] as we could see anything from poor drainage, nuisance flooding to levels rising on streams, creeks and rivers," Dixon said.
Driving could be tough on Friday night since there could be a lot of water on the roads and visibility will be poor.
"If you plan on attending a Friday night football game, a jacket and an umbrella will come in very handy," recommended meteorologist Scot Haney.
The rain ends before dawn on Saturday.
Temperatures overnight should range from the upper-30s to low-40s.
"The weekend will then feature a break from wet/stormy weather," Dixon said.
In the storm's wake, the state will have to deal with some gusty wind on Saturday. Gusts of 40 mph or higher are possible.
Temps during the day will be in the 40s and 50s, but fall over the course of the afternoon.
They'll dip into the 20s overnight.
Sunday will be breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
"Next week, another soaking rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday," Dixon said. "There is still a chance for a little wintry mix at the onset Monday night in the northwest hills, but the main headline will be additional heavy rain that could renew concern for flooding."
