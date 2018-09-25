HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flooding caused some serious issues on the roadways, particularly in southern Connecticut.
Heavy rain has been moving across the state.
"Be careful if you have plans to travel and don’t drive through a flooding road," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
A flash flood warning was issued for New Haven and Fairfield counties until 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday
A flood advisory was issued for southern Connecticut, along with Hartford and Tolland counties until 6 p.m.
A number of flooded streets and highways were reported throughout the state.
Hamden roads like Dixwell Avenue and Skiff Street were strewn with stranded cars. First responders did their best to push disabled cars off the streets and clear storm drains, but keeping up with Mother Nature was almost impossible.
Water was rushing over part of Route 82 in Haddam. The East Haddam swing bridge was closed for a short period of time due to the flooding.
Some flooding has subsided in the New Haven County area, but other parts of the state are still dealing with flooded roads.
Many residents had to be rescued from flood waters after their cars got stuck.
There were a few thunderstorms in the mix during during the early evening hours.
Western Connecticut saw more than 6 inches of rain in Fairfield County as of 5:30 p.m.
Rain and torrential downpours will continue through Tuesday evening.
The air will become humid and temperatures will stay in the 60s. They could even rise a bit after midnight.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Day ahead of some potentially severe storms for Wednesday.
DePrest said a warm front will progress towards the state and the air will turn warmer and more humid by Wednesday.
"Much of the day will be dry, but there could be a shower or thunderstorm at just about any time," said DePrest. "There is a concern for strong to severe storms, especially in the evening."
DePrest said there is a slight risk for severe weather, but the main threat will be damaging wind gusts in additional to torrential downpours.
"Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew point temperatures should reach the lower 70s and the air will feel tropical," DePrest said.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers on Friday.
Temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies.
It'll be chilly overnight, as temperatures dip to between 45 and 55 degrees.
Friday will be much of the same.
Overall, the weekend is looking nice, but there is a chance for showers Saturday night.
