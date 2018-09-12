WEST HAVEN (WFSB) - Flash flooding closed roads in a few shoreline towns on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, East Lyme, Waterford, West Haven, and New London reported that roads were closed because of flooding.
In the city of West Haven, several roads were seen closed, and a car was even stuck in water under a railroad bridge in the area of Washington and Wood.
The rain was coming down steadily around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in West Haven.
The timing of the rain didn't help, as those communities are close to Long Island Sound, and tow truck operators said high tide is part of the reason why the water hadn't receded yet.
The old adage, "turn around don’t drown" really applied on Wednesday.
Access points were blocked in West Haven to make sure no one else gets themselves into any trouble.
Several roads in New London were shut down on Wednesday afternoon because of flooding as well.
City officials said Broad and Ledyard, Brank from Howard to Tilley, Bank at Truman, Bank at Montauk, Bank and Howard, Pequot and Green Harbor Beach, Garfield at Elm, as well as Shaw and Robinson.
The police departments advised drivers to not drive through the flooded water.
On Wednesday, the flooding didn't stick around too long, but on Broad Street there was a lot of dirt and debris left behind, and the water damage is a headache for business owners.
The owner of the local Liquor Closet shared surveillance video, showing the water rising several feet high.
"I don’t know why the town did not prepare the roads every time it’s flooded crazy like here it was like 5-6 inches of water," said Hussein Elsherf, who owns a nearby 7-Eleven.
Public works crews will continue to clean up the debris that was left behind by the flooding.
The Waterford Police Department said that Route 85, Route 156, and Route 1 had all experienced flooding.
East Lyme Public Safety also reported that there was flooding due to heavy rain.
The water has subsided and all of the roadways that were closed are now open.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on air, on the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.