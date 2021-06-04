MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – Severe storms brought inches of rain and flooded out neighborhoods in eastern Connecticut on Friday evening.
While the flooding has receded in Marlborough, the storms left damage to homes in a matter of minutes.
“We’ve never had such heavy rain and that quantity of rain in such a short period of time,” said Stew Maccluggage.
Stew Maccluggage is reeling from the storm that sat over Marlborough for an extended period of time. The flooding rains went down hill and formed a crater in his driveway.
“The water must have gotten underneath it somehow and created this bubble here. It’s amazing what water can do,” Maccluggage said.
For those who live on Stonybrook Drive in Marlborough, it’s not an understatement to say the water was raging. The storm brought inches or rain.
Eyewitness video shows a garage knee deep in water.
The runoff needed a place to drain and unfortunately for Maccluggage, it went through his home.
“Went through the garage, into the basement, and broke off and cracked a portion of the floor of the garage. It either lifted it up or it cracked off and it’s hanging down behind the house,” Maccluggage said.
A sinkhole and a cracked garage in the front, and in the back, the serene landscape is now drowned out by the sights and sounds of rushing water.
“It’s usually a quaint, quiet brook and now it’s a river,” Maccluggage said.
A town over, in East Hampton, more of the same, but multiple eyewitnesses captured hail violently pelting patio decks.
Others were mesmerized by the flooding that they said started instantaneously.
“Water literally just gushing up from the manhole,” said Erik Brunsgaard.
There were no injuries reported in Marlborough or East Hampton and many homeowners including Maccluggage say they’ll now be leaning on flood insurance.
