MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Nursing home employees aimed to put smiles on the faces of their residents by performing flash mob dance routines.
It was for the residents of Manchester Manor, at 385 West Center St. in Manchester.
For more than two weeks, 18 Manchester Manor employees have been rehearsing a short dance routine based on the song "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, according to organizers.
The dancers, including two dressed up as a palm tree and cactus, performed a series of 2 and a half minute dance routines outside the windows of Manchester Manor to make sure as many residents as possible can see the performances.
The performances were set to run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
At the end of each dance routine, the performers turned their backs on the residents to surprise them with a message brought together with a single letter printed on the backs of each dancer. It read "In This Together."
The dancing was the idea of employees who wanted to provide entertainment to Manchester Manor residents who are staying safe in their rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.